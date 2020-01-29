Police investigating shooting outside Lufkin Middle School

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin Police Department is investigating a shooting outside the local middle school.
The shooting occurred just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the horseshoe drive of Lufkin Middle School. A 911 caller reported that there was a wounded man in the driveway. A witness said that the man was seen speaking with two other men when the shots rang out and hit the man.
The suspects fled on foot down Denman Avenue toward Martha Street, police say. The only description at this point is the suspects are two black males, one taller and wearing a dark-colored hoodie and the other wearing light blue pants with a white stripe.
The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.
A basketball game was underway on campus at the time of the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.
