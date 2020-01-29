Lukfin native wins state of Texas ‘Voice of Democracy’ Contest, next stop nationals.

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A home-schooled student from Lufkin will be representing the state of Texas in the ‘Voice of Democracy’ contest in Washington D.C., this March. This Veterans of Foreign Wars program provides high school students with the unique opportunity to express themselves through a patriotic-themed essay that they record. KTRE’S T’Ebonie Tanner spoke with 17-year-old Jessica Schlaudt, who won the contest for the state of Texas.
“Writing is definitely one of my passions and I love it,” Schlaudt says.
She competed in this same contest last year and placed 8th. She won $2700 in scholarship money, also.
This year she was determined to come back stronger.
“I was very willing to try again to see if I placed higher—and I did,” Schlaudt says. “I took a writing class a few years ago that was really the first boost towards getting me ready for this. I have just been writing on and off ever since.”
The topic for the contest this year was ‘What Makes America Great’. Schlaudt’s highlighted the many freedoms we have in America.
“The theme came out in March of last year and the deadline to turn it in was October 31st, so we had a big chunk of time to do it and think about it,” Schlaudt says.
According to Jessica, her older siblings inspired her to do the contest because they used to compete also. She greatly anticipates going to nationals in Washington, DC this year. As the winner of the state contest, the trip to Washington is an all-expense paid trip for Jessica.
“I feel overwhelmingly blessed,” Schlaudt says.
In addition to her speech-making skills, she also plays the piano and cello. The next stop is nationals and the community wishes the best of luck to Jessica on her journey.
