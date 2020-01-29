WEBXTRA: SFA hosting ACU in pivotal Wednesday double header

It was a tale of two offenses for the Ladyjacks this week, as one matchup was characterized by the unrelenting transition offense which has helped the Ladyjacks amass a league-high 25.1 average margin of victory, and the other by the gritty, hard-nosed defense that ranks eighth in all of Division I in points allowed, at 53.2 per game. SFA trashed the rival Lady Demons of Northwestern State at home, 89-40, before relying on a late free throw to seal a 54-53 win in Beaumont over a pesky Cardinals squad from Lamar.