WEBXTRA: SFA hosting ACU in pivotal Wednesday double header

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (News Release) - The SFA Basketball teams will be hosting Abilene Christian in a pivotal doubleheader Wednesday night.
The women tip off at 5 p.m., and the men start at 7:30 p.m.
From SFA Athletics
The men’s basketball team proved to be road warriors in the past week, taking down rival Northwestern State in Natchitoches before earning their first win against Lamar in Beaumont during the Kyle Keller era on Saturday. Beaumont native John Comeaux had himself a night against the Cardinals, finishing with a team-high 18 points to go along with four steals, three rebounds, and two assists.
Heading into the meat of their SLC schedule this week, the Lumberjacks have put forth some impressive statistical totals this season, as they lead the nation in turnovers forced per game (22.7), rank second in steals per game (10.9), and eighth in field goal percentage at 49.2 percent.
It was a tale of two offenses for the Ladyjacks this week, as one matchup was characterized by the unrelenting transition offense which has helped the Ladyjacks amass a league-high 25.1 average margin of victory, and the other by the gritty, hard-nosed defense that ranks eighth in all of Division I in points allowed, at 53.2 per game. SFA trashed the rival Lady Demons of Northwestern State at home, 89-40, before relying on a late free throw to seal a 54-53 win in Beaumont over a pesky Cardinals squad from Lamar.
Now tied atop the Southland with rival Sam Houston State, who they will face on Saturday in Huntsville, the Ladyjacks welcome another top league team in Abilene Christian and reigning Southland Conference Player of the Week Breanna Wright on Wednesday.