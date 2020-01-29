Trinity police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect who fled from officer

TRINITY, Texas (KTRE) - The Trinity Police Department is searching for a ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect they said fled from an officer during a traffic stop.
According to a Nixle alert from the department, on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at approximately 11:30 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 19 South in the old Alco parking lot. The alert said a male passenger of the vehicle immediately fled on foot upon the vehicle coming to a stop. The officer chased and was able to catch up to the suspect in the Circle K parking lot. The suspect resisted and at some point the officer injured his knee and was unable to pursue on foot any longer.
The alert said the suspect began to walk away from the scene and while doing so pulled a handgun from the back side of his waist band. The suspect fled to the wooded area behind the Circle K. The vehicle also fled the scene as well, with an unknown white female driver.
The alert said deputies with the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office came to assist and did a full scan of the wooded area, but were unable to locate the suspect. The officer was checked out by EMS and is expected to be ok. The alert said methamphetamine was found in the suspect’s jacket, which was left behind during the struggle.
With the help of an investigator of the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was identified to be Rene Joseph Bolduc Jr., 46, of Brenham, TX. The vehicle in question was located in Brenham on Jan. 24 by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, which is where Bolduc’s family lives. It is believed that the unknown female drove it to the Hubbard area where family members located it and took it to Brenham.
The alert said Bolduc does have ties to the Trinity area and it is believed he may still be in Trinity County. The alert said Bolduc currently has warrants charging him with felony evading, felony possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession of a controlled substance (meth), and felony aggravated assault of a public servant. Authorities also learned Bolduc is currently out on parole from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
If you have any information regarding Bolduc’s whereabouts please contact the Trinity Police Department at 936-594-2505 or your local Crime Stoppers Program. Authorities also ask that you not approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous.
