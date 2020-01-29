Trinity police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect who fled from officer

According to a Nixle alert from the department, on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at approximately 11:30 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 19 South in the old Alco parking lot. The alert said a male passenger of the vehicle immediately fled on foot upon the vehicle coming to a stop. The officer chased and was able to catch up to the suspect in the Circle K parking lot. The suspect resisted and at some point the officer injured his knee and was unable to pursue on foot any longer.