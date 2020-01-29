Tuesday hoops: Nac completes season sweep of Pack, Lovelady honors Seth Murray

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The playoffs are approaching and teams are starting to position themselves for district titles and playoff spots.
Also on Tuesday night, Lovelady honored senior Seth Murray. Earlier this year Murray eclipsed the 1,000 point mark.
Boys Scores:
Nacogdoches 44, Lufkin 35
Jasper 60, Center 54
Hudson 81, Huntington 60
Crockett 80, Buffalo 37
Westwood 66, Groesbeck 53
Elkhart 59, Teague 27
Diboll 70, Central 63
Hemphill 78, Corrigan 62
Woodville 60, Newton 57
Hempstead 77, Onalaska 20
Trinity 71, Harmony 57
Slocum 65, Centerville 60
Grapeland 71, Latexo 50
Groveton 55, Leon 27
Gary 72, Cushing 34
Douglass 57, Mt Enterprise 41
Alto 71, New Summerfield 39
Shelbyville 54, Garrison 47
Tenaha 71, Joaquin 38
Timpson 45, Martinsville 22
San Augustine 50, Woden 41
Big Sandy 99, Brookeland 42
Broaddus 80, Colmesneil 27
Zavalla 63, West Sabine 62 2OT
Girls Scores:
Lufkin 41, Nacogdoches 26
Rusk 45, Fairfield 42
Center 48, Jasper 40
Huntington 44, Hudson 18
Woodville 85, Newton 17
Grapeland 81, Latexo 24
Timpson 71, Martinsville 12
Tenaha 57, Joaquin 34
