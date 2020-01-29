Tuesday hoops: Nac completes season sweep of Pack, Lovelady honors Seth Murray

Nacogdoches senior AJ Johnson scores on a layup against Lufkin Tuesday night. (Source: KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames | January 29, 2020 at 12:57 AM CST - Updated January 29 at 12:58 AM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The playoffs are approaching and teams are starting to position themselves for district titles and playoff spots.

(Source: Lovelady ISD)
Also on Tuesday night, Lovelady honored senior Seth Murray. Earlier this year Murray eclipsed the 1,000 point mark.

Boys Scores:

Nacogdoches 44, Lufkin 35

Jasper 60, Center 54

Hudson 81, Huntington 60

Crockett 80, Buffalo 37

Westwood 66, Groesbeck 53

Elkhart 59, Teague 27

Diboll 70, Central 63

Hemphill 78, Corrigan 62

Woodville 60, Newton 57

Hempstead 77, Onalaska 20

Trinity 71, Harmony 57

Slocum 65, Centerville 60

Grapeland 71, Latexo 50

Groveton 55, Leon 27

Gary 72, Cushing 34

Douglass 57, Mt Enterprise 41

Alto 71, New Summerfield 39

Shelbyville 54, Garrison 47

Tenaha 71, Joaquin 38

Timpson 45, Martinsville 22

San Augustine 50, Woden 41

Big Sandy 99, Brookeland 42

Broaddus 80, Colmesneil 27

Zavalla 63, West Sabine 62 2OT

Girls Scores:

Lufkin 41, Nacogdoches 26

Rusk 45, Fairfield 42

Center 48, Jasper 40

Huntington 44, Hudson 18

Woodville 85, Newton 17

Grapeland 81, Latexo 24

Timpson 71, Martinsville 12

Tenaha 57, Joaquin 34

