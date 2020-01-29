VIDEO: Lufkin police release 911 call reporting house fire believed to be ‘suspicious’

LUFKIN, TEXAS (KTRE) - Fire officials are investigating what they believe to be a “suspicious" house fire in Lufkin.
Crews responded to a house fire at 419 East Laurel Avenue early Wednesday morning, according to Lufkin police. A neighbor had reportedly called in the fire at about 3:32 a.m.
The police reported crews were able to put out the fire in a matter of minutes. No injuries were reported, according to Lufkin police.
The house was vacant at the time and is a rental property, Lufkin police reported.
Lufkin Fire Marshal Steve McCool believes the fire is “suspicious” and is investigating the incident.
On Wednesday, the police department released video and photos of crews responding to the scene, along with the initial 911 call reporting the fire.
The Lufkin Police Department asks anyone with information about the fire to call the fire marshal’s office at 936-633-0307 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.
