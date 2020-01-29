Webxtra: Art Exchange in Nacogdoches closing

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The Art Exchange in downtown Nacogdoches is closing. Shoppers and art lovers will have an opportunity to buy original works of art, antiques, restaurant supplies, and other items this week.
The downtown space at Main and Church Street provides a spot for art created by mostly East Texas artists. Owner Peggy Fare would provide space for the artists to display and sell their work. She also taught art lessons from the building that she’s leased for seven years.
Fare’s occupancy in downtown Nacogdoches spans 30 years. She’s been in several locations but says Main Street was her preference. Also, she likes the ‘soft, hardwood floors’ in the brick-lined building.
Fare is retiring, but will still teach watercolor across the street at artist Nancy Yarbrough’s gallery.
She’s receiving guidance about this next stage of life from her daughter, Nacogdoches Mayor Shelley Brophy. Brophy knows what it’s like to close a business, after selling several years ago Shelley’s Bakery Cafe, another downtown business.
“It can be emotional, but it also frees you up to do other rewarding things in life,” said Brophy. “Mom will now have that opportunity.”
The ladies, along with Fare’s other daughter, Allison, will host a two-day sale from the Art Exchange on Friday and Saturday, January 31 and February 1.
Fare will have original art and prints of original art by herself and other artists. Store fixtures, antiques, worktables, and collectibles will be for sale.
Mayor Brophy will have lots of items from her restaurant, including a good selection from her cookbook collection, décor, cooking supplies, china, glassware, and catering items will be on display.
Prices on many items will be reduced. The sale will be 8-4 at The Art Exchange, located at 400 East Main. Cash or check only.
