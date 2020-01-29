WEBXTRA: ‘Forged in Fire’ episode featuring SFA student to air tonight

DOUGLASS, Texas (KTRE) - Stephen F. Austin State University student and bladesmith Kevin Burgess will soon no longer have a well-kept secret.
Viewers of the History Channel’s “Forged In Fire” will finally find out if Burgess could be $10,000 richer.
Last year, the Douglass resident competed in the show which requires contestants to create a designated blade by hand in an allotted amount of time. The results of the competition have been a tight-lipped secret.
The show was scheduled for broadcast last year in November. It never made the airwaves. Numerous scheduling changes followed. Burgess tells us a firm air date is tonight at 7 p.m. Central Time on the History Channel. That’s when viewers will learn if he came away as the winner.
