Wednesday’s Weather: Cloudy, cool, and breezy

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A few sprinkles this morning along with some patchy fog. Winds are beginning to pick up behind the cold front. Northwest winds will gust up to 15-20 mph today. This will make for a chilly, cloudy day with temperatures reaching the lower to mid 50s this afternoon. Clouds hang around for the rest of the work week and temperatures will stay cool in the 50s. Another slight chance for rain Thursday night into Friday morning, but probably not much more than a few sprinkles are possible. By the weekend, the sunshine will return and temperatures will warm quickly. Expect 60s on Saturday and near 70 by Sunday. More chances for showers and thunderstorms will start early next week with another cold front on the way to East Texas.