Big Sandy ISD in Polk County to close on Friday due to illness

DALLARDSVIILLE, Texas (KTRE) - Big Sandy ISD in Dallardsville will be closed on Friday due to illness.
The school district made the decision on Thursday, stating in a press release that the reason for the closing was an “increasing number of students and staff with flu and flu-like symptoms.”
Big Sandy ISD also reported all after-school and extracurricular activities will continue as scheduled.
Classes will resume on Monday. They advise parents and guardians to keep their students at home until they are without fever for 24 hours without fever-reducing medication.
