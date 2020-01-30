East Texas Ag News: This week’s cattle and hay numbers

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Compared to last week’s livestock market the higher quality of both feeder steers and heifers ended a full 3 to 5 dollars lower.
And the plainer calves ended 5 to 8 dollars lower. That’s according to the east texas livestock report out of Crockett.
Slaughter cows ended firmly in the market but the bulls saw a dip of about 2 dollars. Many of the buyers commented that these figures were stronger than the present market can stand on the board’s present quotes.
The USDA weekly Texas hay report says hay trades were mostly steady to firm compared to last week.
Demand across the state for high-quality horse and high-quality dairy hay is strong, which as caused the market to firm up as we move farther into the feeding season.
