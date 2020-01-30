East Texas researchers studying more effective treatments for cancer, other incurable diseases

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Inside the Biomedical Research Center at the UT Health Science Center at Tyler, researchers are hoping to change the future of modern medicine by using gene editing.
“This technology could lead to the development of entirely new therapies in various different forms of cancer that are refractory to current-day therapy. It may be that it will replace different therapies that we view as standard today,” said UTHSC at Tyler Senior Vice President for Research Dr. Steven Idell.
Associate Professor Guohua Yi was given a grant of over $2 million to explore the possibility of gene editing to treat genetic and infectious diseases.
"This technology, we can easily insert it, or delete it, or replace a piece of DNA in the whole genome of any organism,” Yi said.
This allows for the alteration of a cell’s DNA at precise locations by using a specially-designed RNA molecule to guide an enzyme to a specific sequence of DNA. In other words, they’re rewriting the code.
“This is cutting-edge research that’s being done here, and I think it’s important that it be recognized that this kind of research is the sort of research that goes on nationally at places like Hopkins, Yale, Massachusetts General, but our investigators compete for and acquire the support to do research like this,” Idell said.
For those who might be skeptical of gene editing, Dr. Idell says it has a lot of potential to do a lot of good.
"For example, various different diseases like pancreatic cancer, like some of the other untreatable diseases of the day, small-cell carcinoma of the lung, glioblastoma, it would be depriving those individuals of the opportunity to have better therapy that might actually extend their lives or be cured,” Idell said.
