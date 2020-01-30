First Alert: Patchy drizzle possible overnight before drier weather, sunshine return this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - There will be another disturbance that will bring us a very slim chance of mist or light showers overnight into Friday morning. Any precipitation that falls in our part of the state will result in very light amounts.
Outside of any precipitation, we will remain under mostly cloudy skies and cool conditions with highs on Friday topping out in the middle 50’s. It is possible we could get some peeks of sunshine in here on Friday afternoon, but not everyone will see the sun.
If you miss out on any peeks of sunshine Friday, no worries. A shift in our weather pattern will bring back blue skies and lots of sunshine for the first weekend in February. Chilly mornings will give way to mild afternoons as west and southwesterly winds really help boost our temperatures into the middle 60’s on Saturday and lower 70’s by Sunday afternoon.
By the time we transition into next week, however, another western storm system will bring back chances for rain and a few thunderstorms to East Texas starting on Monday and continuing through Tuesday before a strong cold front sweeps through the Piney Woods.
Behind the frontal passage, we will keep the clouds and some chances for rain in the forecast for the mid-week time frame, meaning it could be chilly, damp, and raw around here.
