Great time to prune trees and shrubs

The shrubs that you should NOT cut back at this time are those whose blooms were formed on last year’s growth. The first example of a shrub that many folks think of is the Azalea. If you were to prune it now, you’d greatly reduce the amount of blooms this spring! Others that you want to be sure and wait until after bloom before pruning include Redbud, Japanese Quince, Fringe tree, all Forsythias, rambling roses, and Viburnums.