Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jase Febres scored all 15 of his points on 3-pointers, including a tiebreaking heave from the midcourt logo to beat the shot clock in the final two minutes, and Texas beat TCU 62-61. The Horned Frogs had gone on an 8-0 run for a 59-all tie when Febres ended up with the ball on the “T” of the TCU logo and beat the shot clock. Embattled Texas coach Shaka Smart got his first win in Fort Worth. The Horned Frogs had a chance to win in the final seconds, but RJ Nembhard was called for traveling on a drive.