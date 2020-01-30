Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-CHURCH-SEX-ABUSE-TEXAS
Ex-Dallas-area Catholic priest accused of molesting a child
DALLAS (AP) — A 78-year-old former Roman Catholic priest has been accused of molesting a North Texas child in 1989. Dallas police obtained a warrant Tuesday for Richard Thomas Brown, charging him with aggravated assault of a child. Brown is one of five living priests investigated by Dallas police relating to child abuse allegations. Brown is the first priest from the Dallas Catholic diocese to be charged with sexual abuse since Dallas police raided the offices of the diocese last year.
BOOKS-GAINES-AWARD-WASHINGTON
Houston writer Bryan Washington to receive Gaines award
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Houston writer Bryan Washington has been named the 2019 recipient of the Ernest J. Gaines Award for Literary Excellence. He will receive the award and its $15,000 prize at a ceremony Thursday in Baton Rouge for his debut short story collection “Lot.” The award is presented by the Baton Rouge Area Foundation. It goes to promising African American fiction writers. Previous winners of the Gaines award include Jamel Brinkley, Ladee Hubbard, Crystal Wilkinson and T. Geronimo Johnson. A Louisiana native, Gaines wrote the critically acclaimed novel, “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman." He died Nov. 5 at age 86.
AP-US-OIL WELL BLOWOUT-TEXAS
Texas oil well blowout kills 1 worker, injures 3 others
BRYAN, Texas (AP) — One worker was killed and three others were injured in the blowout of a Central Texas oil well. Details of the incident at a Chesapeake Energy well site are sketchy. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the blowout happened shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday at a Chesapeake Energy well site on a county road near Deanville, Texas, 28 miles (45 kilometers) southwest of Bryan.
ELECTION 2020-TEXAS-SPECIAL ELECTION
Democrats' early 2020 blitz to strike in Texas flops
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas didn't look like a 2020 battleground in the first special election of the year. Democrats went all-in on a legislative race in the booming Houston suburbs but lost by double-digits. Republicans on Wednesday called it a lesson and said President Donald Trump wasn't a factor in a district he carried by 10 points in 2016.
TEXAS JUDGE-GAY MARRIAGE
Texas attorney general evades gay marriage case for beliefs
HOUSTON (AP) — The Texas attorney general is not defending a state agency being sued for punishing a judge who refuses to marry same-sex couples because the state’s actions conflict with his views of the Constitution. Attorney General Ken Paxton's office is not representing the Texas Commission on Judicial Misconduct, which issued a warning to McLennan County Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensley last year. The Houston Chronicle reports that Paxton would have been expected to represent the commission as part of his charge to defend state agencies. Hensley, a Christian, argued she could continue officiating straight marriages and refer same-sex couples to others because it conflicts with her beliefs.
DALLAS POLICE SUSPENSIONS
Police: 22 Dallas officers suspended for policy violations
DALLAS (AP) — Police say more than 20 Dallas police officers have been suspended without pay following an internal investigation. The probe found former members of the department's vice unit failed to account for money won in gambling stings, document their use of police funds and properly place seized property into evidence, among other policy violations. Police say none of the officers will face criminal charges. Twenty-two officers received between three and 20 days suspension without pay. Dallas Police Chief U. Reneé Hall says the discipline was necessary.
DRILLING RIG EXPLOSION-OKLAHOMA
Company found partly responsible for Oklahoma rig explosion
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma jury has found a Houston-based company partially responsible for a January 2018 explosion and fire that killed five men. The Pittsburg County jury on Monday found National Oilwell Varco 10% responsible for the blast and ordered the company to pay $1 million each to the estates of Josh Ray of Fort Worth, Texas, and Cody Risk of Wellington, Colorado. The families of all victims that included Oklahomans Parker Waldridge of Crescent, Matt Smith of McAlester and Roger Cunningham of Seminole previously reached settlements with other companies involved in the rig at Quinton.
ALAMO CENOTAPH-HISTORICAL COMMISSION
Historical panel delays vote on moving Alamo Cenotaph
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A state historical review panel has postponed for at least two months a vote on whether to relocate a monument to the 200 Alamo defenders killed by the Mexican army in an 1836 assault during the war for Texas independence. The Texas Historical Commission on Tuesday delayed a vote on whether to relocate the Alamo Cenotaph that has stood since 1939 in Alamo Plaza in downtown San Antonio. Planners of a $450 million Alamo renovation project have proposed moving the monument about 500 feet to the south. Commissioners say they want more information about what restoration work it needs.
INTERIM MANAGER
Denver transportation district hires interim general manager
DENVER (AP) — Denver's Regional Transportation District has hired the former leader of a Texas transit agency as an interim general manager while it searches for a permanent general manager and CEO. The Denver Post reported Paul Ballard was selected from five finalists for the position overseeing the metro Denver transport system. The RTD board voted 9-6 to hire Ballard with a Feb. 12 target for negotiating his short-term contract. Ballard retired last year from his position as president and CEO of the Trinity Metro transit agency in Fort Worth, Texas. The system has experienced a shortage of bus drivers and train operators.
AP-US-HOUSTON-EXPLOSION
CEO walks back pledge to fix homes damaged in Houston blast
HOUSTON (AP) — The head of a company involved in a massive explosion in Houston that killed two workers and injured 20 others has backtracked on a pledge to fix the hundreds of structures damaged by the blast. On Tuesday, John Watson, CEO of Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, had told KTRK-TV, “I will repair all the damaged homes.” But later Tuesday, Watson took back his pledge, saying it was premature “to make any decisions with regard to payment from this tragic incident.” Officials say 450 structures, mostly homes, were damaged after Friday's blast. An attorney representing residents with damaged homes and businesses says he's disappointed Watson walked back his pledge.