Lufkin police: Someone fired 15 to 20 shots at home on Herman Street

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Lufkin Police Department responded to the same house twice within about 15 minutes Thursday morning to check out reports of gunshots. In the second incident, the home was hit a bullet.
According to a post on the Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page, LPD officers first responded to a house in the 100 block of Herman Street at 7:42 a.m. Thursday.
“We had multiple reports from citizens who heard the shots - roughly 15-20,” the Facebook post stated. “No injuries were reported.”
LPD officers responded to another report of shots fired at the same house at about 8 a.m. Thursday. The second time, the caller reported that one of the shots hit the house.
A witness told police that he or she saw a black man in a green SUV with a mismatched red hatch fire shots at the home before he fled on Feagin Drive toward South John Reddit Drive.
“It appears to be an ongoing issue between a man who lives at the address and a known suspect,” the Facebook post stated.
The Facebook post also stated that the shooting incidents on Herman Street were not related to the shooting incident that occurred in front of Lufkin Middle School on Tuesday night.
