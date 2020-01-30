SFA Softball field is not quite practice ready, due to weather delay

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Softball season is right around the corner and though the field is not quite ready preparations are being made. The softball team at Stephen F. Austin State University is still unable to use their field. That's due to damages caused by two teens doing donuts on the field and possible weather conditions that have delayed its repair.
“Right now, we have been training on the turf at the football stadium,” Coach Nicole Dickson says. “So, what we’ve noticed is our outfielders’ angles are a little bit deep because we do not have a fence.”
The weather has delayed the field work process. The team is hoping to be back on their field to practice by next Wednesday.
“We’ve had lots of rain,” Coach Dickson says. “Even though we’re out here, we’re trying to level it and get grass to grow. It’s definitely has set us back with all the rain we have gotten in the last 2 weeks.”
According to Coach Dickson, the field has so much moisture that the maintenance crew can’t run heavy machinery on the field and has to hand roll it for now. The team has scheduled practice at Nacogdoches high School for Thursday.
“Our goal is still to open at home on February 11th. We don’t care what it looks like, we just want it to be safe for our athletes to compete on,” Coach Dickson says.
According to SFA police department, they plan to add other updates to the filed as well.
“Right now, we especially have increased patrol at the softball and baseball fields,” SFAPD Lieutenant Amanda Kennedy says. “We plan on placing some security cameras in that area.”
Bradley Boatman, and General Payne, of Nacogdoches, were both arrested on January 15th and charged with criminal mischief after the incident at the softball field.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.