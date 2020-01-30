SFA Softball picked to finish first in Southland Conference preseason coaches poll

The Ladyjacks tied for the league lead with three players on the preseason rosters, led by sophomore first-team pitcher Kassidy Wilbur. Wilbur will look to build upon her Southland Freshman of the Year season when she ranked second in the league with 256 strikeouts over 229.2 innings and a .206 opposing batting average. She is joined by fellow pitcher and second-team selection Ashley Kriesel who tallied a 2.43 ERA and a 14-6 record with 169 strikeouts with just a .214 opposing batting average.