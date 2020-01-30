Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! We’re in store for another cloudy and cool day as highs will struggle to reach into the lower 50s for a majority of the area. Drizzle and a few light showers this afternoon, with better chances for a scattered shower this evening and overnight into early tomorrow morning. Another cloudy start for our Friday but as we head later into the afternoon/evening hours, our cloud cover will begin to break apart and skies will clear overnight into early Saturday! Sunshine and low 60s will make for a fantastic Saturday afternoon and as we head into Sunday, southwesterly winds return and will allow for highs to warm into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees by Sunday afternoon. Cloud cover returns on Monday as well as a few scattered showers later in the day. Better chances for rain will be overnight Monday and throughout the day on Tuesday ahead of our next cold front. Our cold front will move through East Texas starting late in the morning hours, so a few areas in Deep East Texas just might get one more day of middle 60s before we drop back into the lower to middle 50s for the middle part of next week. Skies look to stay mostly cloudy behind this next front, and scattered light showers will still be a possibility we head into next Wednesday and Thursday.