Thursday’s Weather: More drizzle this morning. A cloudy, chilly First Alert Forecast today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Expect some drizzle and mist this morning and a slight chance for patchy drizzle throughout the day. Skies remain overcast and temperatures will be in the 40s almost all day, barely reaching 50 degrees this afternoon. More clouds and another chance for some drizzle early Friday, but cloud cover will begin to break by Friday afternoon and should clear by Friday night. Temperatures on Friday will still be cool in the lower to mid 50s. With more sunshine this weekend, temperatures should start to warm up. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s. By Sunday, the sunshine will warm things up into the upper 60s and even lower 70s for much of East Texas. Clouds begin to increase again early next week with another chance for rain by Tuesday and Wednesday.