WATCH LIVE: Impeachment trial continues with questions of allowing witnesses

WASHINGTON D.C. (KLTV) -President Donald Trump’s defense team argued Wednesday that the actions of the president aren’t impeachable. Alan Dershowitz arguing the president is acting in the public interest by trying to get re-elected.
Thursday Senators will continue the direct questioning of President Trump’s legal team and Democratic House Managers. AP reports that Republicans focused Wednesday on bringing the proceedings to a vote of acquittal.
The majority of questions in the hearing yesterday focused on whether the Senate should allow witnesses. Democrats argued that former national security adviser John Bolton should testify. Senators are expected to vote Friday on allowing witnesses.
