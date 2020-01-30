WEBXTRA: NacSpace, a shared office space in Nacogdoches, to host grand opening

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - NacSpace in Nacogdoches is having its grand opening today from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Also participating in the open house is Elliott Electric Lighting Showroom and Electrical Supply. It’s an opportunity to see NacSpace, a new shared office space that’s become so popular among business operators.
The concept is similar to a gym membership. Members can rent a workspace by the hour or the month. Free-standing desks, cubicles, and offices of two different sizes are available for use. Conference rooms, long-distance connections, and a training room are available as well. The high-tech facility is a data center for anyone needing confidential care of company records.
It’s also a help center for Elliott Electric, of which NacSpace is a subsidiary.
Marketing director Madison Hitt and NacSpace president Phillip Hale provided a sneak peek tour of the newest concept in business services in the Deep East Texas region.
