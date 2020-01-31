Chiefs Kingdom Kiddos: Health system shares pics of NICU babies in red and gold

They’re so awww-inspiring

This baby is ready to take on a game of catch with his twin, Patrick (All photos used by permission of The University of Kansas Health System) (Source: Used by permission of University of Kansas Health System)
By Stephanie Frazier | January 31, 2020 at 5:09 PM CST - Updated January 31 at 5:09 PM

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KLTV/KTRE) - The social media team at The University of Kansas Health System came up with the cutest possible way to pay homage to their beloved Kansas City Chiefs; by dressing their tiniest Chiefs in red and gold gear, including Patrick Mahomes-style headbands with curls.

The hospital said, “Because we treat [the babies] like Chiefs, they dressed the part!” on their Facebook page.

We’d say these well-loved and well-dressed babies are the sweetest fans we’ve seen so far.

Take for example this little angel with a bow in her hair, taking a little snooze to get ready for the big game (and to keep growing stronger!)

Sweet baby takin' a snoozle before the big game. (Source: Used by permission of University of Kansas Health System)

Check out this baby boy rocking Mahomes’-style curls almost better than the original, if you ask us (though they’re both pretty great.)

Mahomes has competition. This kid looks amazing in his curls and headband. (Source: Used by permission of University of Kansas Health System)

This angel baby brings the cheer just by being here:

This baby brings the cheer! (Source: Used by permission of University of Kansas Health System)

And before you head over to the University of Kansas Health System Facebook page to see the rest, check out this baby who seems to say, “Don’t you wish your players were cute like me?”

Don't you wish your players were cute like me? (Source: Used by permission of Univ. of Kansas Health System)

Here are the rest of the awwww-inspiring 19 pics shared on the health system’s Facebook page; enjoy!

