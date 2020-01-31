Coleman on the Road: Current, former athletes prognosticate about Sunday’s outcome

(KLTV/KTRE) - Former and current professional athletes are gathered in Miami, and are willing to share their prognostications as to who is the best player on the field.
Of course to a man, almost, say Patrick Mahomes.
“He is special; what do you do when you’re defending him? He has coordinators tough nights because can’t keep him in the pocket because he can hear you out that way throws better on the run no matter which way,” says Brandon Flowers, Chargers defensive back. “He rolls out of the pocket. He’s going to be one of those generational talents, especially being teamed up with Andy Reid. There is nothing that can stop that.”
Former NY Giant Phil Simms had this to say.
“Let’s put it this way. God put him on this earth to throw, and he’s getting it done.”
And Former linebacker Solomon Wilcox said there’s only one way he knows of to stop him.
“The only way you can stop Patrick is you have to have your opposing offense. Keep the ball. Keep Patrick Mahomes standing on the sidelines next to his head coach Andy Reid. That’s the only way you can stop him. No defense I think him and his talented group of wide receivers. We all know only way you can stop this offense just keep Patrick Mahomes standing on the sidelines standing next to his coach Andy Reid.”
In just a few days that question will be answered: San Francisco or Kansas City? The bigger question will be Just how much will Mahomes shine.
