East Texas Ag News: Timber tax workshop to help refresh landowners knowledge of tax laws

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Now that it’s tax season, we’re looking at how forest landowners can refresh their knowledge of timber tax laws.
We’re less than two weeks away from the 2020 Texas timber income and property tax workshop.
You’ll be able to hear about the timber tax, including basics about timber taxation.
Leaders will also go over the latest changes to tax laws and rules for 2019 tax returns.
The workshop will at the Diboll Civic Center on Monday, February 10, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The cost is $75 a person. That fee includes a workbook, lunch and refreshments.
More information is posted at ETXAgNews.com.