ETN: Co-owner of Muenster Milling Co. talks about eating nothing company’s dog food

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Now host Jeremy Butler interviewed Mitch Felderhoff, a co-owner of the Muenster Milling Co. Federhoff ate nothing but his company’s dog food for 30 days.
During the interview, Felterhoff talked about why he did it and explained that his physician was involved. the company’s co-owner also discussed what he and his company learned from the experience and what he plans to eat once he is done.
“We’re a 4th-generation, family-owned-and-operated animal food manufacturer located in Muenster, TX,” the company’s web site states. “Since 1932, we’ve built lasting, impactful relationships with farmers, suppliers, customers, community, and animals by leading with integrity.”
For more information on the Muenster Milling Co., click this link.
