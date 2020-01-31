First Alert: Clearing skies means a return to sunshine this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We will get rewarded with a sun-filled, dry weekend in East Texas.
With the clearing skies and damp ground, we could see some patchy fog develop tonight as temperatures cool in to the upper 30’s.
This first weekend of February is shaping up to be fantastic as we bask in abundant sunshine. Chilly mornings will give way to mild afternoons as west and southwesterly winds really help boost our temperatures into the lower 60’s on Saturday and warming into the lower 70’s by Sunday afternoon.
By the time we transition into next week, however, another western storm system will bring back chances for rain and a few thunderstorms to East Texas starting on Monday and continuing through Tuesday before a strong cold front sweeps through the Piney Woods. Some of the storms Tuesday out ahead of the front could be on the strong side since it will be warm and muggy in East Texas.
Behind the frontal passage, a chilly rain looks to ensue on Wednesday before skies clear out toward the back half of next week.
