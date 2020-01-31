Greta Van Susteren set to talk to East Texas Now about impeachment trial, Iowa caucus

TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - Greta Van Susteren, Gray TV’s chief national political analyst, will be speaking to East Texas Now’s host tomorrow at 9:30 a.m.
Van Susteren, who hosts “Full Court Press,” will be speaking about President Donald Trump’s ongoing impeachment trial in the Senate and upcoming Iowa Caucus, which marks the unofficial start of the campaign year.
In a recent “Full Course Press” segment, Van Susteren explained that the rules for the Iowa Caucus will be different this year.
Van Susteren has previously appeared on MSNBC, CNN, and Fox.
During her decades-long career, Greta has covered various national stories, including the O.J. Simpson trial and the Natalee Holloway case.
She also earned the American Bar Association’s Presidential Award for Excellence in Journalism.
“Full Court Press” focuses on how national events and policy actions impact local communities. The show will feature interviews with newsmakers and round table discussions. For more information on “Full Court Press” or to watch videos of previous episodes, click this link.
