Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Dusty Baker says managing the Houston Astros will be his “last hurrah." At 70 years old, this will be his 23rd season as a major league manager and he's still chasing an elusive championship. He'll get that chance with an Astros team that has a lot of talent but also is reeling from a sign-stealing scandal that cost manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow their jobs. Baker was introduced as Houston's new manager on Thursday, bringing a wealth of experience as a player and a manager to a club that lost the World Series in seven games last year.
HOUSTON (AP) — Dusty Baker will get time in the spotlight back at Dodger Stadium next summer. The new Houston Astros manager will be invited to lead the American League in the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium on July 14, Major League Baseball said. Baker was hired by the Astros to replace AJ Hinch, who was suspended by MLB for the season on Jan. 13 for his role in the team's sign-stealing scheme, then was fired by Houston along with general manager Jeff Luhnow. Baker played for the Los Angeles Dodgers from 1976-83, becoming a two-time All-Star.
DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic has hurt his right ankle again only weeks before the All-Star Game. Doncic will miss at least Friday's game in Houston after spraining his right ankle in practice Thursday. He is expected to have an MRI. He missed four games last month after hurting the same ankle. The 20-year-old Doncic is set to be the youngest All-Star starter since LeBron James. Doncic was the NBA's rookie of the year last season. He has a league-high 12 triple-doubles this season and is averaging 28.8 points per game.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — N'dea Jones earned her ninth-straight double-double, Aahliyah Jackson scored her only point with one second left and No. 15 Texas A&M edged Georgia 64-63. After Jackson made 1 of 2 free throws Gabby Connally threw in a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the Bulldogs. Texas A&M went on an 18-1 run and led 35-20 at halftime. The Bulldogs got within 61-60 with 12 seconds left but Kayla Wells made two free throws with eight to go and Jackson the clincher after Georgia missed a 3-pointer. Jones had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Aggies. Connally scored 20 points for the Bulldogs.
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Darren Baker doesn't see anyone better to lead the Houston Astros back to respectability than his dad. In his mind, it's a perfect fit. A college second baseman at California, Darren insists that comes from a baseball player's perspective and not just as a proud son _ even if he can't quite picture his father in Astros gear just yet.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Infielder Matt Duffy and right-hander Derek Law to minor league contracts have agreed to minor league contracts with the Texas Rangers and will attend major league spring training. Duffy has been primarily a third baseman in his five big league seasons, including an injury-shortened season last year with San Francisco. He'll compete for a utility infield spot for the Rangers, who earlier this month signed free agent third baseman Todd Frazier. Law appeared in 58 games for Toronto last year, going 1-2 with a 4.90 ERA in a career-high 60 2-3 innings. He pitched in San Francisco for three seasons before that.
UNDATED (AP) — USA Gymnastics is offering sexual abuse survivors $215 million to settle their claims against the organization in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal. USA Gymnastics says that's the amount that insurance carriers for it and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee are willing to provide abused athletes to end legal proceedings. The offer is part of a bankruptcy exit plan filed by USA Gymnastics this week. The organization is facing dozens of lawsuits from athletes who say they were abused by Nassar, a former national team doctor. An attorney representing some of the plaintiffs called the offer “unworkable" and "unconscionable.”