Nacogdoches Coca-Cola closing manufacturing plant, laying off 74

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages has announced plans to close its manufacturing facility in Nacogdoches, resulting in the layoffs of 74 workers.
The company issued the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification through a letter to Nacogdoches County Judge Greg Sowell dated on Thursday.
According to the letter, terminations will take place during the 14-day period beginning April 3. An attachment to the letter lists 74 positions being affected.
The WARN letter states CCSWB will not be shutting down its sales and distribution facility.
A press release from the Nacogdoches Economic Development Corporation states they have begun the process of finding a business to utilize the property, located at 617 Industrial Drive. It also states they are working with Texas Workforce Commission to host a job fair for affected employees.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.