Slow-cooker barbacoa by The Texas Beef Council

1. This recipe can be made in a 6-quart electric pressure cooker. Place beef and marinade in pressure cooker. Close and lock pressure cooker lid. Use beef, stew or high-pressure setting on pressure cooker; program 90 minutes on pressure cooker timer. Leave the pressure release switch in Sealed position and let steam naturally release (when the pressure is fully released, the float valve will drop and the lid will unlock and open). Carefully remove lid.