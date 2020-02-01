Angelina River workshop offered for people interested in watershed protection

TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - Some East Texas residents took time today to learn about watershed management. The program is aimed at helping the Angelina River and its environment.
It's more than just a workshop.
“This program is about water quality and, really, the actionable items that they can implement in their everyday life, whether it is at their home or at their place of work,” said Michael Kuitu, Agrilife Extension program specialist and coordinator for the Texas Watershed Steward program in College Station.
Local watershed protection consists of rivers, lakes and streams in a community. Kuitu says the goal of the workshop is to educate citizens about water quality and what they can do to get involved in water quality management.
“If we can train up people that are in this area, regarding water quality and watershed stewardship,” Kuitu says, “they will not only know about it, but they’ll also be equipped and educated to be very wonderful contributors to a watershed protection plan stakeholder group."
“There are several water bodies in the area that are considered impaired for different things. Mostly bacteria in this area,” said Jeremiah Poling, Information Resources Manager at Angelina and Neches River Authority. “Bacteria being an impairment that involves recreational activity, so risk of injection of water."
According to Poling, education efforts like this keep the community involved and informs local and state river authorities of what the city needs.
“We will continue to have events like this as we go through the process,” Poling says. “Hopefully, this process will lead into a follow-on project that will let the local stakeholders address those issues in ways that are meaningful to them."
The Angelina River flows 120 miles through Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Angelina and San Augustine counties.
