Lufkin physician discusses free hearing aid tests

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, about 28.8 million U.S. adults could benefit from using hearing aids. East Texas News Weekend reporter T’Ebonie Tanner spoke with a local physician about free hearing aid testing and how it works.
Statistics show that 1 out of 5 Americans ages 12 and over have hearing loss.
“The one thing about hearing loss is, you can’t see it,” Board-certified hearing specialist Kelly Dickinson says.
From children to the elderly, several people are affected. Physicians recommend hearing aids to allow people to hear clearly, without straining.
“For example, you may have a family member who does not hear well or understand your complete sentences. You may ask, ‘did you put the cat out?’ They may respond along the lines of, ‘I’m not wearing a hat'”, Dickinson says.
Dickinson says free hearing tests are provided because many people may not know the extent to which they can hear. It can be a long process before they pinpoint individuals’ issues.
“With most technologies today, I can soften things they don’t want to hear and enhance the things that they do want to hear, specifically speech,” he says.
The most important test physicians use are word recognition tests, where they check how well or how quickly your brain is processing sound or words.
“I do pure tones, which are beeps. We do a speech reception threshold, which is at what point do you understand 50-percent of the words that are presented to you. I test the cochlea directly also,” Dickinson says. “All of those will give me kind of a ballpark range for them, which I can then make a recommendation on whether they need a hearing aid or not.”
According to Dickinson, hearing loss can be hereditary-- but with good technology like hearing aids, people will become more alert and able to hear things better as time progresses.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.