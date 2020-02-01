San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested by deputy had meth, firearms, child pornography

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after being found in possession of methamphetamine, firearms, and child pornography.
According to a Facebook post from the San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office, on January 28, deputies were dispatched to a suspicious person, possibly intoxicated, slumped over the wheel on Hwy. 147 South.
The post said the first deputy on scene woke the individual up and had him then exit the vehicle. When the man exited the vehicle, he was wearing a weapon on his side. The deputy then disarmed the suspect.
The post said during the roadside investigation, the deputy discovered the individual to be a convicted felon. The post said the man was also in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine. He was placed under arrest and taken to the San Augustine County Jail. The vehicle was also towed to the San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office where it and the contraband was processed.
The post said the individual was found in possession of 106.8 grams of methamphetamine, a 9 mm pistol, an illegal sawed-off shotgun, and drug paraphernalia. After a more thorough investigation, the individual was found to be in possession of stolen property, as well as child pornography.
