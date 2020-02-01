Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Saturday, East Texas! After enjoying plenty of sunshine and clear skies today, we can thankfully expect even more sun and warmth tomorrow! Another chilly start in the lower 40s tomorrow will lead to a quick warm-up into the lower to middle 70s during the heat of the day. Skies remain clear until the overnight hours into Monday morning, which is when cloud cover comes back in full force to start out the workweek. Showers will become likely throughout the middle part of the day on Monday as an upper-level disturbance taps into plenty of moisture brought in by some very breezy southerly winds. Rain chances lower during the later evening hours of Monday before ramping up once again early Tuesday morning ahead of our next strong cold front. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon hours before a long of strong to possibly severe storms moves in Tuesday evening and overnight into early Wednesday. A wintry mix/cold rain will be possible for a few northwestern counties early on Wednesday and temperatures will fall dramatically throughout the morning hours. The northern half of East Texas will likely wake up in the lower to middle 30s on Wednesday morning as the cold air moves in through the rest of the area. An even colder start on Thursday as temperatures could range from the middle to upper 20s through the lower 30s. Rain chances drop to zero by noon on Thursday and skies clear later in the day. Sunshine and 60s return by next Friday and Saturday.