Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s with clear skies. By this afternoon we will warm to the low to mid-60s and see plenty of sunshine. Overnight we will cool to the low 40s. Tomorrow will be sunny, warm, and windy. Gusty winds from the south/southwest will bring up warm air, helping temperatures reach the mid-70s. Monday will be warm and partly sunny with a slight chance for rain in the late afternoon. More rain will move in on Tuesday, and we are keeping an eye on the potential for a few strong to severe storms to come through as well. A cold front will sweep through our area on Tuesday night, bringing with it a big drop in temperatures. On Wednesday, we will only warm to the mid-40s and showers will continue. Dry skies will finally return on Thursday and Friday as we warm to the 50s and 60s.