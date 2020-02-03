On first day interim Nacogdoches city manager sheds thoughts on future plant closure

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Economic developers are trying to negate the economic impact the closure of a Coca-Cola plant in Nacogdoches could have on the city.
Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages has announced plans to close its manufacturing facility in Nacogdoches, resulting in the layoffs of 74 workers. The company said terminations will take place during the 14-day period beginning April 3. Seventy-four positions would be affected.
However, the economic impact from the closure could actually be ‘zero’, if economic developers work fast enough to get those 74 employees retrained for new jobs in the city, and if a tenant for the Industrial Drive plant is found, according to the Nacogdoches Economic Development Corporation.
In addition, on his very first day as interim city manager, Rod Hogan said networking is essential in times like these. Hogan works for the search firm currently gathering applicants for the city manager job.
Hogan spoke with KTRE’s Donna McCollum about what he might be able to bring to the table during his short time in Nacogdoches.
