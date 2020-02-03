DPS trooper seizes 411 pounds of THC products during traffic stop on I-40

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety seized 411 pounds of THC products Wednesday after a traffic stop in Oldham County.
At around 2:15 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2020 Ford Expedition that was traveling East on I-40 near Vega for a traffic violation.
According to a news release, a DPS canine was brought to the scene and alerted on the car, when the trooper discovered the THC products in large duffel bags and boxes in the back.
The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Daniel Perez, of Pacoima, California and passenger, 25-year-old Sam Schwartzapfel, of Long Beach, New York, were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. They were both booked into Oldham County jail.
Troopers believe the drugs were being transported from California to New York.
