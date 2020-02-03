Former TTU, NFL player charged with filing $80k in fraudulent health claims

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A former NFL player who played for Texas Tech from 1995 to 1998 was arrested on Thursday, charged with submitting fraudulent health reimbursement claims.
Investigators with the Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) say Willie Montae Reagor submitted claims totaling more than $80,000 between October 2017 and August 2018 to the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Plan for medical treatments he never received. The health plan helps pay certain medical care expenses for former NFL players.
Reagor was indicted by a Tarrant County grand jury and charged with a third-degree felony. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
The case will be prosecuted by Special Assistant District Attorney Brad Carpenter, one of five prosecutors employed by TDI who work in district attorneys’ offices across the state to fight insurance fraud.
Reagor played nine seasons in the NFL as a defensive tackle for the Broncos, Colts, and Eagles.
