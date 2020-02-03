Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden had 40 points and came an assist shy of a triple-double to lead the Houston Rockets to a 117-109 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. Harden had 10 rebounds and nine assists. He poured in 26 points in the first half before cooling down after halftime. Rookie sensation Zion Williamson had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Pelicans, whose three-game winning streak was snapped.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Khayla Pointer scored nine of her 18 points in the fourth quarter and Jailin Cherry hit two free throws with 4.3 seconds left and LSU beat No. 15 Texas A&M for the second time, pulling out a 59-58 victory. After Cherry's free throws made it 59-55, Kayla Wells hit a 3-pointer from the left corner with 2.1 seconds left. Faustine Aifuwa scored 18 points and grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds to help the Tigers overcome the loss of Ayana Mitchell with a left knee injury late in the first half. Wells and Aaliyah Wilson scored 18 points apiece for A&M.
DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-100 in a game between teams with depleted rosters. Jalen Brunson led Dallas with 27 points, and Dorian Finney-Smith added 22. The Mavericks were missing top scorers Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis because of injuries. The Hawks were led by John Collins' 26 points and Kevin Huerter's 20. Trae Young of the Hawks left the game late in the third quarter with a right ankle sprain after scoring 12 points.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 24 points and the San Antonio Spurs overcame a 19-point deficit to beat the Charlotte Hornets 114-90 in their final home game before a nearly month-long road trip. San Antonio outscored Charlotte 50-15 during a stretch bridging the third and fourth quarters to win their second straight after losing three in a row. San Antonio plays its next eight games on the road as the AT&T Center hosts the city’s annual Stock Show & Rodeo. Miles Bridges had 25 points for the Hornets, who have lost 10 of 11.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Keith Williams scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half and Cincinnati rallied from a 15-point deficit in the second half and beat No. 21 Houston 64-62. Jarron Cumberland finished with 17 points and Trevon Scott matched his season high with 16 points as the Bearcats won their fourth straight. Marcus Sasser scored 17 points to lead the Cougars (17-5, 7-2), who slipped into second place in the AAC. Nate Hinton added 16 for the Cougars, who had a five-game winning streak snapped.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Courtney Ramey's 3-pointer with 1:06 to play gave Texas the lead and Matt Coleman III's two late free throws closed out a 72-68 win over Iowa State. Texas fought back from an eight-point deficit in the second half. Ramey led the charge, scoring eight of Texas' 10 points in the run to take the lead. A 3-pointer by Ramey and a dunk by Jericho Sims got Texas within 65-63 before Ramey made his 3-pointer from the left win for the lead. Tyrese Haliburton and Rasir Bolton each scored 14 points for Iowa State.
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Joe Pavelski scored 1:39 into overtime to lift the Dallas Stars over the New Jersey Devils 3-2. Mattias Janmark broke into the Devils zone and took the initial shot, and Pavelski knocked the rebound past goalie Louis Domingue. Jason Dickinson and Joel Kiviranta also scored for Dallas and Ben Bishop made 29 saves as the Stars improved to 3-4-0 in their last seven games as they battle to hold a playoff spot in the Western Conference. Kevin Rooney and Nico Hischier scored for New Jersey while Domingue stopped 28 shots.