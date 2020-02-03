Local pizza shop brings in more crew and ingredients for big game

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The National Retail Federation's Super Bowl survey suggested, nearly 194 million Americans had plans to watch the big game.
Combined, these people spent up to 17.2 billion dollars on party supplies. Food and drinks were the most popular purchases.
One local business that felt the sales influx.
The warm up, you could say, for Marco’s Pizza in Lufkin consisted of bringing on extra staff and having more ingredients than a normal Sunday.
“We do an extra twenty-five to thirty percent worth on prep in the morning on the day of,” said Josh Delrie, assistant GM. “Schedule wise for labor and on shift staff, an extra head in every department. Which is drivers, insiders, and managers on duty. “
They began receiving orders as early as 11 a.m. Some planned ahead and ordered days in advance.
An optimistic captain encourages the whole team. When asked about the atmosphere around 4 p.m. Delrie said, “I don’t wanna say impending doom, but ready for battle.”
On an average Sunday, sales fall in the 15-hundred dollar range. This evening as of 6 p.m. sales were already at 22-hundred dollars.
“It’s easily thirty-three to forty-five percent increase in sales and productivity” said Delrie.
From the moment an order comes in, the team has it down, step-by-step to keep a steady pace.
“Either on the phone or it comes in, you can hear it, an order just came in,” said delivery driver, Morgan. “And so you press the button and it tells you what size it is. You pick the size of the pizza, then you stretch it.”
Sauce and toppings are next. Then it’s into the oven.
“If it’s a delivery you say, ‘Delivery up,’ and then a delivery driver comes and gets it. But if it’s not, if it’s a carryout you say, ‘Carryout for Debra,’” Morgan explained.
While the evening picked up, they didn’t lose focus.
“We got this, we always do,” said Delrie. ”I see minimal problems with customers tonight. We’re going to be alright, it’s just going to be a long day.”
As of 6 p.m. they sold more than 150 pizzas and expect total sales for the evening to fall near 31-hundred dollars.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.