Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Cloud cover will start to increase this afternoon as showers move into our area. Temperatures will top off in the low 70s. Spotty showers will continue overnight as we cool to the low 60s. Tomorrow rain will continue with a chance for strong to severe storms in the late afternoon. A cold front will pass through early on Wednesday morning, dropping temperatures to the low 40s with showers sticking around. There is a very slight chance for a brief period of a wintery mix early on Thursday morning. There shouldn’t be any accumulation and travel will not be disrupted. By Thursday afternoon we will start to see some clearing. Friday on through the weekend we will see mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the low to mid-60s.