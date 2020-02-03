Monday’s Weather: More clouds, more rain in your First Alert Forecast

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Mild and breezy this morning, but don’t forget the umbrella as you head out the door. As cloud cover increases today, the chance for rain will return to the forecast this afternoon with some scattered showers and thundershowers. South winds will gust to 20-30 mph at times and temperatures will warm into the lower 70s. Rain continues to be likely tomorrow, with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, especially by late afternoon. One or two storms could become strong to severe with gusty winds and hail being the main threats into the early evening. A cold front sweeps through late Tuesday, but the rain sticks around into midweek. Temperatures will drop quickly and Wednesday will be rainy, blustery and cold with temperatures in the lower 40s. As the rain carries over into Thursday morning and temperatures drop to near freezing, a wintry mix could be possible overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning before clouds begin to clear Thursday afternoon. Still chilly for Thursday but temperatures will get back to near average headed into the weekend.