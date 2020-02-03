EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Mild and breezy this morning, but don’t forget the umbrella before you head out the door! As cloud cover increases this morning, the chance for rain will return to the forecast this afternoon with some scattered showers and a few thundershowers. South winds will gust to 20-30 mph at ties and temperatures will warm into the lower 70s. Rain continues to be likely tomorrow, with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, especially late afternoon and evening. One or two storms could become strong to severe with gusty winds and hail being the main threats into the early evening. A cold front sweeps through late Tuesday, but the rain sticks around into the middle of the week. Temperatures will drop quickly and Wednesday will be rainy and cold with blustery north winds. As the rain carries over into Thursday morning and temperatures drop to near freezing, a wintry mix could be possible overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning before rain ends and clouds begin to clear by Thursday afternoon. Still chilly for Thursday but temperatures will begin to warm with more sunshine Friday and Saturday.