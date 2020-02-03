Officials searching for missing woman in Nacogdoches County

Officials searching for missing woman in Nacogdoches County
Macy Lyn Taliaferro has been missing since Feb. 1. The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office said it's believed she left her residence on foot near Yakofritz Landing. (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff | February 3, 2020 at 8:57 AM CST - Updated February 3 at 8:57 AM

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - From the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office:

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Macy Lyn Taliaferro a white female who is 27 years of age. Macy was reported missing by her husband on Saturday February 1, 2020 around 6:30 pm. Macy is believed to have left her residence on foot near Yakofritz Landing on FM 225 sometime on Saturday.

It has been reported by a witness that Macy was possibly seen walking near the East Boat ramp at Lake Nacogdoches around 10:30 am on Saturday morning.

Macy is 6’2 in height with blue eyes and brown hair. She may be carrying a green or camo back pack with her. She also wears glasses.

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is resuming a ground search for Macy this morning near Lake Nacogdoches. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office at 936-560-7794.

Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.