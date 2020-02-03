Officials searching for missing woman in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - From the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office:
The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Macy Lyn Taliaferro a white female who is 27 years of age. Macy was reported missing by her husband on Saturday February 1, 2020 around 6:30 pm. Macy is believed to have left her residence on foot near Yakofritz Landing on FM 225 sometime on Saturday.
It has been reported by a witness that Macy was possibly seen walking near the East Boat ramp at Lake Nacogdoches around 10:30 am on Saturday morning.
Macy is 6’2 in height with blue eyes and brown hair. She may be carrying a green or camo back pack with her. She also wears glasses.
The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is resuming a ground search for Macy this morning near Lake Nacogdoches. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office at 936-560-7794.
