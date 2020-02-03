SFA continues to get support in AP Top 25 poll

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA men’s basketball team had a big week, knocking off Abilene Christian and Sam Houston. The wins gave SFA a two game lead over Sam Houston and Nicholls State as well as a 2.5 game lead over ACU. The Lumberjacks have a chance to extend their lead over Nicholls to three games this Wednesday night at home.
The big week got the 'Jacks back into the receiving votes category on the AP Top 25 Poll.
With 9 wins on the season, SFA is proving themselves to be a challenge on the road. Their only two road losses have come to Rutgers who is also in the receiving votes category and Alabama.
At home the team is 10-1 with a one-pint loss to Texas A&M Corpus Christi.
Here is the complete AP Top 25 Poll: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeBasketballPoll
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.