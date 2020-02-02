Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! After a lovely weekend filled with sunshine, we must now prepare for cloudy skies and rain over the next several days. Cloud cover will increase through the overnight hours as our southerly winds begin to speed up. Monday starts off dry and partly to mostly cloudy with a cool start in the lower 50s. Winds will begin to increase to 10-20+ mph as we head into the afternoon hours with scattered showers a possibility throughout the day. Light to moderate showers and a few thunderstorms become more likely overnight into Tuesday ahead of our next strong cold front. As the cold front begins to move through East Texas during the afternoon hours, a line of showers and storms will develop and push east through the area. A few of these storms will have the possibility of becoming severe, with damaging winds and isolated hail being the greater severe threats. Skies do not clear behind the front and showers will continue to be likely throughout the overnight hours Tuesday and throughout the day Wednesday. There is a slight chance our extreme northwest counties could see a cold rain/sleet mixture early Wednesday morning before transitioning back into just rain by the later morning hours. Surface temperatures during this timeframe will still be above freezing. Wednesday will be a cold, windy, and wet day as skies remain cloudy and light rain and drizzle will be on and off throughout the day. As these showers persist into the overnight hours and into early Thursday, there is a slightly better chance of the rain transitioning over to snow/wintry mix during the morning. Temperatures at this time are forecast to be below freezing so road conditions will need to be monitored as some accumulation will be possible, as well as the likelihood of slick spots on elevated surfaces and bridges. Skies begin to clear out on Thursday. Sunny skies return briefly on Friday before clouds return over the weekend.