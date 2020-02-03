Texas Tech looks for home win vs OU

BIG 12 BOOST: The Sooners have allowed only 65.5 points per game to conference opponents thus far. That's an improvement from the 69.2 per game they allowed over 13 non-conference games.MIGHTY MANEK: Manek has connected on 43.1 percent of the 130 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 20 of 40 over the last five games. He's also converted 82 percent of his free throws this season.