THROWBACK: Chiefs QB has been leading teams to comeback victories since high school

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KTRE) - Patrick Mahomes has been leading his teams to comeback victories since his days as a Whitehouse Wildcat.
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and the Super Bowl MVP led the Whitehouse football team to its best season in the school district’s history in the fall of 2013.
The game down to a fourth down with eight yards to go. Whitehouse was down by seven points, and all hope seemed lost. Then Mahomes did what he does best. A previous KLTV story described it as “one of the greatest moments in the history of Whitehouse football.”
“I broke one tackle, and after that, I saw the endzone and found my way in there,” Mahomes said. “I didn’t want to get up. I was like, ‘We made it. We’re back.’”
Mahomes’ last-second score sent the game against Arlington Seguin into overtime, and Whitehouse eventually prevailed. It marked the second straight week that the Wildcats needed last-second heroics to pull off a win.
“It gives you the ability to know what it’s like to be in the big games,” Mahomes said in 2013. “That will help down the line when we start playing better teams. When we get into those tight situations, and they haven’t, it’s great to have this kind of experience.”
Fast-forward to 2020. In Super Bowl 54, Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco Forty-Niners. He threw two clutch touchdown passes in the last 6 minutes and 13 seconds of the came to seal the victory.
Kansas City trailed San Francisco by 10 points going into the fourth quarter.
Mahomes’ on-field heroics also led to him being named the Super Bowl MVP. He completed 26 of 42 passes for 286 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.
It was the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl win in 50 years.
